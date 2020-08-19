Advertisement
Three people injured after shooting in North York
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:50PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:59PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York
TORONTO -- Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in North York Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area Shoreham Drive and Jane Street shortly before 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Toronto Paramedic Services say three victims have been rushed to hospital in serious condition.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.