Three people in hospital following overnight Burlington collision

Three people are in hospital following a collision between a car and a pickup truck in Burlington. Three people are in hospital following a collision between a car and a pickup truck in Burlington.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton