Three people in hospital following overnight Burlington collision

Three people have been taken to local hospital following a collision between a car and a pickup truck in Burlington.

The crash is believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, near the intersection of Appleby Line and Harrison Court.

Early reports suggest the occupants of the car had to be extricated from the scene.

Three people in total were taken to hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come.