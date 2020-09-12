TORONTO -- Police are investigating after an incident in the city’s Weston neighbourhood Saturday afternoon left three people dead.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Church Street and King George Road, east of Weston Road.

Det. Sgt. Andy Singh from the homicide unit said when officers arrived, a man and a woman were located deceased at a residence.

Another man was found dead in nearby train tracks after he was struck by a UP express train, Singh said.

All three individuals were known to each other, he said, but did not provide further details on their relationship.

“As it stands now, this is a contained incident. We don’t believe there’s any threat to the community,” he said.

“We’re looking for video. We’re looking for anybody that has information that might have seen the events transpire.”

Police said they are not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Service on the UP Express has been suspended due to the incident. GO buses are running between Union Station and Pearson airport.