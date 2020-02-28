TORONTO -- Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in North York on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue, just before 8 a.m. for a report of two people being struck by a vehicle.

“The initial reports were that there were two pedestrians that were struck,” Toronto police Const. Alex Li said. “When our officers arrived on scene, they identified a third victim.”

Toronto paramedics confirmed an adult female and an adult male were transported from the scene of the crash to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third pedestrian was assessed by paramedics at the scene. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Li said information from the scene suggests that after the pedestrians were struck, the vehicle involved in the incident rolled over, struck a gas line and then crashed into a nearby building.

Aerial footage of the scene from CTV News Toronto’s chopper shows a silver sedan on the sidewalk surrounded by police tape.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to Li. It is not clear if they sustained any injuries in the incident.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Gas leak in the area

Officers at the scene “advised there is a gas leak now as a result of the collision,” Toronto police said.

Roads remain blocked off nearby and officers are advising drivers and transit users to expect delays in the area.