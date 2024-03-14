Three occupants from crashed vehicle fled following fatal collision on Hwy. 400 in Toronto: OPP
A man is dead following a three-car collision on Highway 400 in Toronto on Thursday morning.
The three-vehicle collision happened near the Highway 401 split around 5:10 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police said a BMW was travelling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a box truck. One other passenger vehicle was involved, but police did not say how.
One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said. No other injuries were reported.
OPP said the person who died was in the BMW. Three other people who were in the car fled on foot after the crash, police said.
"Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to reach out to #TorontOPP," OPP said in a post on X.
All southbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed between Finch Avenue and Highway 401 for most of the morning as OPP investigated the deadly collision. They reopened around 11:20 a.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports
Apple has bought artificial intelligence (AI) startup DarwinAI and added dozens of the Canadian company's staffers to its AI division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.