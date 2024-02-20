Three magic mushroom dispensaries shutdown, $100K worth of products seized in Hamilton, police say

Hamilton police say three dispensaries selling magic mushrooms were shut down last week after officers seized more than $100,000 worth of illicit Psilocybin products.

The operators of Shroomyz, Fun Guys, and Shroom Godz, three dispensaries in the east end of Hamilton, were arrested on Feb. 15 following the execution of search warrants at the facilities, Hamilton police said in a news release.

“The operators were arrested without incident, marking a significant step in curbing the illegal distribution of Psilocybin products,” the news release continued.

The three accused, identified by investigators as a 22-year-old Grimsby man and two Hamilton residents, ages 34 and 41, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

“The Hamilton Police Service emphasizes that the possession, distribution, and sale of Psilocybin remains illegal in Canada, and these recent arrests underscore our commitment to enforcing this within our city,” the news release concluded.

“We urge the public to be aware of these activities and encourage community members to report any suspicious behavior.”