TORONTO -- A body has been pulled out of the waters in Toronto’s Bluffer's Park on Monday amid a search to find a missing 23-year-old man.

Toronto police had been searching for a man who was struggling to stay above water at the Scarborough park on Saturday.

On Monday, Marine Unit officers reported that a body had been found, but could not confirm if it was the body of the missing man.

The man has been in the lake with his brother, who was pronounced dead in the hospital overnight after succumbing to his injuries.

The search for the missing brother comes after two other incidents at the Bluffer's Park waterfront on Saturday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the same time that police began trying to reach the two brothers, two bystanders were injured while rescuing a child who was stuck in the rough water.

A man's body was also discovered in the water around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, and police are treating that case as suspicious.

--With files from the Canadian Press