TORONTO -- Police are looking for three suspects they consider to be armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting in North York last September that left one man dead.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the three men in an effort to identify them.

On Sept. 24, police were called to the area of Shoreham Drive and Gosford Boulevard at approximately 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Investigators believe that four people entered the northwest entrance of 89 Gosford Boulevard and three of them discharged their firearms in the direction of six men who were playing dominoes.

Two of those men were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds when emergency crews arrived. One of the victims was transported to hospital and the other was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was later identified by police as 57-year-old Maple, Ont. resident Anthony Martin.

Police said that the four people then got into a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla and fled the area. Officers would find the vehicle abandoned the following morning, near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

At that time, Homicide Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne said that the suspects showed a “disregard for any type of life” and appealed to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to contact police.

In surveillance images released today, the suspects can be seen with their faces partially covered by masks.

“They should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public,” Toronto Police’s Homicide Squad said in a tweet.

Anyone who recognizes the three suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.