Thousands of York University workers could walk off the job July 1

Thousands of workers at York University could be on strike by Canada Day.

York University Staff Association, which represents administrative, technical and laboratory staff on campus, has been without a contract since July 31, 2021.

Despite meeting with York University 25 times to negotiate, the two sides remain at an impasse.

Back on April 29, York University requested the appointment of a provincial conciliation officer.

They then asked for a no-board report “in an effort to bring collective bargaining to a successful conclusion” on June 8 after an agreement once again failed to be reached.

A neutral third-party mediator is now meeting with both sides in an effort to reach a successful conclusion.

As of July 1 at 12:01 a.m., either side could legally walk off the job.