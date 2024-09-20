Thornhill lawyer wanted for allegedly stealing home sale proceeds

A Thornhill lawyer is wanted after allegedly stealing the proceeds from a home sale.

Toronto police say they received a report in Nov. 2023 about an alleged fraud. Two victims told police that they hired a woman as their lawyer to facilitate the sale of a home.

When it was sold, the woman reportedly held the profits in trust for the victims, police said.

“The victims made several attempts to meet the woman to obtain the profits from the sale of home,” police said in a news release on Friday. However, she allegedly never attended the scheduled meetings.

On Friday, police announced that a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for 46-year-old Maria Mikhailitchenko.

She is wanted for fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

According to the Law Society of Ontario, Mikhailitchenko’s licence is suspended.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.