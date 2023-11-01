This Toronto thrift store sells items by the pound

Some Toronto-area shoppers are embracing a new concept of buying clothes and other goods by the pound to help ease some of the financial pressures they face.

"We know people are going through unprecedented times where people are shopping on a budget for brands that they love, and this is essentially what we do," Max Ki, operations manager of Market by the Pound, told CTV News Toronto.

Market by the Pound in North York is a thrift store that sells clothing, belts, footwear, housewares, toys and other goods -- all for $4.99 a pound.

There is a five-pound minimum, so a purchase will cost shoppers at least $25, plus tax. Shoppers can also weigh their purchases on a scale before they head to the till.

Ki said it's a concept customers have embraced.

"People come in and load up their buggies, they put it on the scale, and it's $4.99 a pound. When they check out, they pay for whatever it is," said Ki.

Inside the store, there are bins with clothing separated into different categories, such as pants, sweaters, dresses, shorts and other items. The bins are also refilled throughout the day.

There are no price tags on anything in the store because whether it's a teddy bear, a pair of boots or a pair of jeans, everything is sold by the pound. The only exception is the store's books, which are sold for 99 cents each.

Along with jackets, dresses, shorts and pants, there is a vintage bin where shoppers can find some nostalgic items.

"Here we have (a) 1992 Blue Jays World Series sweater. Here is a Kiss concert T-shirt, and here is a 'Golden Girls' shirt," said Ki, rummaging through a vintage clothing bin.

One woman was excited to find a designer Burberry handbag, which may have sold for hundreds of dollars or more when new. Julian Taccogna found a designer T-shirt that also may have originally cost hundreds more.

"I just found an Amiri T-shirt, which you would find at Holt Renfrew, and this will cost me about five dollars because it's about a pound," said Taccogna.

Jamie Polisuk told CTV News Toronto she pops in often to see what she can find.

"I usually get 10 things for about $25, and I also get a lot of unique items," said Polisuk.

The store says the clothing comes from various sources.

While buying items by the pound may be a strange notion for some, Ki said the store has seen steady growth over the past three years with no signs of slowing down.

"There is a high demand, so business has been terrific," said Ki.