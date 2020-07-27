TORONTO -- If there was any hope that a global pandemic would help slow down Toronto's booming housing market this new listing proves that’s not the case.

A tiny two-bedroom, one bathroom home on Euclid Street in Little Italy has just hit the market for $999,999.

The "rare detached bungalow located in the heart of Toronto" is advertised as being a "great size" with "loads of potential."

The bungalow, which has a detached garage, is just steps away from shops, restaurants, bars, parks, schools, and public transit, the listing says.

Property taxes on the home will set you back $5,307 per year.

According to a report from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board earlier this month, home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and prices are on the rise.

The real estate board said there were 8,701 homes sold in June, down 1.4 per cent compared with the same month last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales in June were up 84 per cent compared with May.

The average selling price in the GTA was $930,869, up 11.9 per cent compared with June 2019.

With files form The Canadian Press.