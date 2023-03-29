This Toronto artist is painting and donating 100 Nikes for vulnerable youth. Here's why
A Toronto artist is painting and donating 100 pairs of Nike Air Force 1s to show that hope can be laced into a pair of sneakers.
At 15-years-old, Daniel Mazzone, now 42, slept in a park behind the Art Gallery of Ontario, or on a toilet in a mall bathroom with his head folded into his lap. On cold days, he sometimes bought a $2-ticket to a Scarborough theatre, sunk into a seat and closed his eyes.
“I was homeless for five years,” Mazzone told CTV News Toronto. “When I did have a chance to get a pair of shoes, it kind of gave you a little bit of hope … hope that you could move forward.”
That’s why he decided to spray paint 100 pairs of Nike running shoes. Of the 100 pairs, 90 are being given to youth transitioning out of government care and 10 are being auctioned off until Friday to raise money for the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.
“I spent so many years just in survival mode,” he said. “Towards the end, I just thought, you know, this can't be my life story, this can't be it.”
At 20, Mazzone decided to go back and finish high school while taking a job at a high-end restaurant and painting on the side.
With a paintbrush in hand, he thought back to his time living on the street and the judgment he felt as people walked by and looked down at him.
Daniel Mazzone, a Toronto artist who painted and donated 100 pairs of Nike Air Force 1s.“Wouldn't it be nice if the story of your life was on your skin, like a tattoo? That way when people see you, they wouldn't be so quick to judge, they would understand what you've gone through and really understand who you are,” he said.
For that reason, he crafts labyrinths of intricate designs in the faces of his subjects, which are often blockbuster names like Charlie Chaplin, Audrey Hepburn and Nelson Mandela.
The restaurant owner he was working with when he started painting insisted on hanging one of his pieces in the establishment. Four days later, it sold.
“I quit my job the exact same day they bought it,” Mazzone said. He’s been working as an artist ever since.
“I just really decided that this was something I was going to do and this was something I was meant to do. I never looked back.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
These Canadian housing markets have home prices below the national average
Home prices have fallen below the national average in 14-out-of-20 regional housing markets, according to a report by Zoocasa. Saint John, N.B., took the top place for the most affordable region, with an average home price of $268,400.
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools
Around the U.S., private schools generally do not face as many requirements as public schools for developing security plans. The Nashville shooting that killed three children and three school employees is highlighting that issue.
Contracting COVID-19 while pregnant could lead to a higher risk of obesity for the child: study
A small study is presenting evidence suggesting a strange possible outcome of a COVID-19 infection during pregnancy: higher risk of obesity for the child.
With plans for a new grocery rebate, how would you spend this money? Let us know
Along with improving access to health care and investing in a clean economy, the 2023 federal budget also includes plans for a one-time 'grocery rebate.' If you're hoping to apply for this rebate, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse, experts say
Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation.
WATCH | U.S. and South Korea send thousands of troops and 23-ton vehicles to practice beach assault
U.S. Marine forces have been flexing their muscles during assault drills with South Korea in a massive display of joint fire power.
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system
The Legault government plans to reform Quebec's network through the creation of an agency called Santé Québec. Health Minister Christian Dubé introduced Bill 15, An Act to make the health and social services system more effective, on Wednesday.
-
The right to 'live a bit longer': Montreal student losing access to ALS meds calls for change
A 22-year-old McGill student who suffers from a terminal disease could soon lose access to the medication she needs because she's graduating from university.
-
Montreal synagogue spray painted with swastikas
A synagogue in The Plateau has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti. Swastikas were spray painted on Bagg Street Shul sometime over the weekend, said synagogue president Michael Kaplan on Tuesday.
London
-
OPP report minor injuries after crash near Aylmer
OPP in Elgin County are on the scene of a crash north of Aylmer. According to police, injuries are minor.
-
Winter weather advisory for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce
There’s a winter weather travel advisory in effect for Huron and Perth counties. According to Environment Canada, the advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon.
-
South London's new Costco is now open
Big box shopping in London just got a whole lot bigger. Costco has opened its new London South location on Dingman Drive, replacing its 30 year old consumer warehouse just a stone’s throw away on Wellington Road south.
Kitchener
-
Meet the Ontario stats prof who claims he can’t stop beating Roll Up To Win
A statistics professor at the University of Waterloo discusses how he continues to beat the Roll Up To Win contest at Tim Hortons.
-
Wet snow and heavy winds in the forecast for Waterloo-Wellington
Some wet and wintry weather is heading toward Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
Hamilton family raising awareness about Strep A after sudden death of toddler
A Hamilton, Ont., family is hoping to raise awareness about Strep A after the tragic death of their two-year-old.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 closed from Hwy. 101 to Smooth Rock Falls
Due to deteriorating weather conditions and a collision, Highway 11 is closed in both directions between the Highway 101 junction and Smooth Rock Falls on Wednesday.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
Driver caught travelling 200km/hr on major Ontario highway
A 20-year-old has been charged with careless driving after travelling double the speed limit on a major Ontario highway.
Ottawa
-
LRT
LRT | Stage 2 of Ottawa LRT faces further delay
The long-awaited southern extension to Ottawa's light rail network is facing a further delay, a city committee heard Wednesday.
-
Here are the ways the budget impacts you: From grocery bills to small business credit card fees
The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.
-
Tensions flare outside Ottawa school board meeting amid gender and washrooms discussion
Tensions flared Tuesday night outside an Ottawa school board meeting as trustees heard delegations about gender and washrooms in schools.
Windsor
-
Crews battle working fire at former Mission Thrift Store location
Windsor firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building on Giles Boulevard.
-
Erie Shores HealthCare online clock displays ER wait times
Erie Shores HealthCare is announcing the launch of a second Emergency Department Wait Time Clock.
-
$350,000 in damage reported after fire at Lakeshore manufacturing plant
Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a fire at a manufacturing plant in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
More snow on the way for Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas
A weather travel advisory is in effect for late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Brechin man faces impaired driving charges after rolling car into ditch
A driver was charged with impaired driving after rolling his car in Ramara Tuesday.
-
Fire crews battle massive house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in Blue Mountains spend several hours battling a large house fire on Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry report must deliver 'clear commentary': family lawyer
A lawyer who represents Nova Scotia mass shooting victims' families said in an interview they are hoping "for clear commentary on what things went wrong and what things ought to have been done better or differently."
-
N.B. residents suffering from mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
-
Listing on pause for landmark Nova Scotia church as officials sift through offers
The sale listing for a deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark in the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia has been put on pause.
Calgary
-
Calgary high school student dies on class trip to Japan
A Calgary high school student has died while on an school trip overseas.
-
Garage in southeast Calgary community gutted by fire
A detached garage in the community of Ogden was gutted by a fast-moving fire on Wednesday.
-
Violence at Lions Park LRT station sends two women to hospital
Two women were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after a violent incident at a northwest CTrain station.
Winnipeg
-
Death in Main Street hotel room now a homicide; victim identified
Winnipeg police are now treating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
School hour changes approved for one school division in Winnipeg
The board of trustees for one Winnipeg school division has officially approved changes to start and end times at some of its schools.
Vancouver
-
Lululemon shares up more than 10% after reporting Q4 revenue up 30% from year ago
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. climbed more than 10 per cent in early trading after the company reported its net revenue for its fourth quarter rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Metro Vancouver transit users expected to be hit with fare increase
TransLink is expected to approve a fare hike, despite receiving a nearly half-billion dollar bailout from the province just weeks ago.
-
Vancouver's 25-cent single-use cup fee will be eliminated May 1
Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man comes home to find snake native to U.S. in apartment
An Edmonton man says he hasn't slept well since finding a metre-long snake that's native to the eastern and southern American states behind his couch.
-
'Long road ahead of him': Employee shot at Edmonton Pizza Hut enters physiotherapy
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Northern Alta. community counts 4 shootings within 2 months
Mounties are investigating whether four shootings within two months in a small northern Alberta community are related.