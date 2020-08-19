TORONTO -- A Toronto driver who appears to have tried to trick officers into not issuing a ticket while illegally parked has failed to fool police.

Toronto Police Parking Enforcement Officer Erin Urquhart said in a tweet that she came across an illegally parked vehicle on Tuesday.

The vehicle appeared to have already been ticketed but when Urquhart got closer she realized that was not the case.

"I came across a vehicle illegally parked today and it already had a tag on windshield," Urquhart wrote. "I checked it. It was from 2018!"

Urquhart said the ticket on the windshield was even issued at a different address.

This happens often��I came across a vehicle illegally parked today & it already had a tag on windshield. I checked it. It was from 2018! at a different address ����‍♀️I know this game. Trying to be sneaky to avoid a new ticket. I fixed that for them. ���� a new $100 tag served. pic.twitter.com/IbYKiWNDBy — PEO Erin Urquhart (@TPS_BikeHart) August 18, 2020

"I know this game. Trying to be sneaky to avoid a new ticket. I fixed that for them," she wrote.

Urquhart, who said people try to use this trick often, has now issued the driver a new $100 ticket.

In an e-mail to CTV News Toronto, Urquhart said in her five-year career she has seen multiple attempts at people trying to avoid tickets.

"It's not new," Urquhart said. "I always check and read tickets already on windshields because sometimes you'll catch something off."

"You can always replace their faulty (ticket) with a fresh one, like I did so yesterday."

CTV News Toronto has also contacted police for additional comment.