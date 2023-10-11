This Ontario city is closing a road on rainy nights so an endangered species can safely cross it

There’s one road in Richmond Hill that will be closing on rainy nights this month so an endangered species can safely cross it.

York Region announced earlier this month that Stouffville Road, between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street, will intermittently close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Oct. 29.

The region said it is closing this road during this time so Jefferson Salamanders can migrate to their winter habitat, as these amphibians make passage at night when it’s pouring.

This particular section will be closed off since it is located in the Oak Ridges Moraine Natural Core area, which according to York Region has many features – like wetlands, ponds and rocky outcrops – these salamanders need for their natural habitat.

Jefferson salamanders are grey or brown-coloured with lighter under parts, and occasionally can be blue speckled on its sides and limbs, the province notes. The amphibians were classified as an endangered species in 2011 under the Ontario Endangered Species Act.

York Region says it is working with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority to ensure the salamanders’ survival.