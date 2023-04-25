This mayoral candidate promises to eliminate land transfer tax if elected
Mayoral Candidate Anthony Furey said Tuesday he’d eliminate the municipal land transfer tax for first-time home buyers and work to eventually eliminate it for all buyers if elected.
“We need to do all we can to support young families struggling with housing affordability,” Furey said. “Removing the municipal land transfer tax is the most meaningful thing a mayor can do to assist families in making their dreams of home ownership come true.”
Toronto introduced the municipal land transfer tax under David Miller in 2008 and is the only municipality in Ontario to charge it. The charge comes on top of the provincial land transfer tax.
Furey said the move would allow young families to save close to $20,000 on their first purchase in a market that’s increasingly unaffordable.
Currently, there is a partial exemption for first-time home buyers and none for other buyers.
With an average home price in Toronto of $1,054,563, the municipal land transfer tax amounts to about $17,500. First-time home buyers can apply to the city for a rebate of up to $4,475, bringing the municipal portion down to around $13,000.
“Toronto residents tell me housing affordability is a key concern this election and this measure is an important tool the city has at its disposal that I want to use to help families,” Furey said.
He said he would implement a 25 per cent reduction in the tax for all buyers each year, over four years until it is totally phased out and added that the tax is an “unreliable source of revenue” for the city anyhow due to fluctuations in the market.
City staff have recognized some of that volatility and have sought to mitigate it by directing some of the revenue from the tax toward capital expenses in order to reduce the city’s reliance on the money for operating costs.
The city’s 2023 budget estimates the tax, which is paid by buyers, will bring in just under $950 million this year.
The tax accounted for nine per cent of city revenue in 2022. Even in the throes of the pandemic in 2021, it brought in close to $700 million.
Furey did not say where exactly he’d find the additional revenue to balance the budget if the tax were eliminated.
“I'm seeking a mandate from Toronto residents to make supporting young families with their housing needs a priority,” he told CP24.com in an email. “I'm sure the voters will agree that this is an issue of top concern and I will review the city's current expenses -- including those pet projects that nobody would argue are a priority -- with that in mind.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
House committee begins study of possible breast implant registry
The House of Commons Health Committee has begun a study to explore the feasibility of a nationwide breast implant registry, including the scope and function of such a registry.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
Sarnia police respond to person with firearm call
Police in Sarnia are investigating a weapons complaint after a person was seen carrying a firearm. Officers responded around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Euphemia near Brock Street where the area was quickly cordoned off.
-
Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
To address the growing homeless population, the Ontario government has announced that it will be investing an additional $202 million annually into the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
A resident says he was working inside a nearby building when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
Residents and councillors are looking for answers after Ottawa police shot and killed a black bear that was spotted near homes in the west end over the past few days.
-
Ottawa mayor asks Ontario premier why Toronto has 60 times more homelessness funding
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has written to Ontario Premier Doug Ford asking him to revisit the amount of funding Ottawa is receiving through provincial homelessness programs.
Windsor
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
LaSalle resident finds bullet holes in house and vehicle: police
LaSalle police say a resident reported that they discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their house and vehicle.
-
Windsor's Downtown Mission issues donation plea as stock dwindles
The Downtown Mission has issued a plea for donations saying they are “in desperate need” of clothes and other critical items for those in need.
Barrie
-
Body found at Orillia's waterfront: OPP
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia near the waterfront.
-
Violent carjacking in Barrie results in nearly 30 charges for suspect
Police are revealing more details about a violent carjacking in Barrie Monday morning that resulted in nearly 30 charges and several damaged police cruisers.
-
Orillia unveils new downtown parking rates
Orillia residents and visitors will see a new parking structure which includes retooled prices in the city's downtown beginning on May 1.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Stolen truck results in police chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that started in Winnipeg Sunday night and ended in Portage la Prairie Monday morning.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
Vancouver
-
Search of inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband
About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.
-
2 months after man found dead in Surrey, RCMP turn to public for help identifying him
In hopes of identifying a man who was found dead in Surrey, B.C., two months ago, Mounties are turning to the public for help.
-
Myles Gray had bruising around eyes, neck, retired fire captain tells B.C. inquest
A retired B.C. fire captain says Myles Gray had bruising around his eyes and along the sides of his neck when he stopped moving in the minutes after a beating by police.
Edmonton
-
'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton
Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River
Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.