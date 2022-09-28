This is who just donated $75M to Scarborough Health Network and University of Toronto

A stethoscope is seen in an undated file image. (Pexels) A stethoscope is seen in an undated file image. (Pexels)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton