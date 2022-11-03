This is where CUPE is striking in Ontario today
Talks between the Ontario government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) broke down on Thursday.
With no agreement reached, tens of thousands of education support workers – including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administrative staff – will participate in a province-wide strike “until further notice,” despite it now being illegal to do so.
The Keeping Students in Class Act, or Bill 28, was tabled Monday and passed Thursday afternoon. In it, the notwithstanding clause legislated a four-year contract onto workers while making it illegal to take any job action.
CUPE has been demanding an 11.7 per cent wage increase, equal to roughly $3.25 more an hour across the board.
Under Bill 28, however, the contract sees a 2.5 per cent yearly wage increase for individuals making less than $43,000 per year, and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.
“For the sake of Ontario’s two million students, to keep classrooms open, CUPE has left us with no choice but to pass the Keeping (Students) in Class Act,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a news conference today.
Union workers who still choose to strike can each be fined up to $4,000 individually, while unions that organize the strike can get hit with $500,000.
Here is where the picket lines will be Friday across Ontario:
TORONTO
- Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley St. W., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MISSISSAUGA
- 1420 Burnhamthorpe Rd. E., Unit 315, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- 120 Lakeshore Rd. W., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
SCARBOROUGH
- 2063 Lawrence Ave. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
BRAMPTON
- 10215 Kennedy Rd. N, Unit 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- 456 Vodden St. E., Unit 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- 1 Gateway Blvd., Unit 307, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
ORANGEVILLE
- 180 Broadway Suite A, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ALLISTON
- 108 Parson Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
FERGUS
- 181 St. Andrew St. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MARKHAM
- CF Markville Mall, 5000 Hwy 7, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
MILTON
- 400 Main St., Unit 206, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
RICHMOND HILL
- 9555 Yonge St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
NEWMARKET
- 16635 Yonge St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE
- 5100 Rutherford Rd., Unit 3, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
OAKVILLE
- 74 Rebecca St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- 2525 Old Bronte Rd., Unit 570, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
HAMILTON
- Limeridge Mall, 999 Upper Wentworth St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- Eastgate Mall, 75 Centennial Pkwy N., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- 115 Hwy 8, Unit 102, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
BURLINGTON
- 3027 Harvester Rd., Suite 306, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS
- 6746 Morrison St., Unit 1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
ST. CATHARINES
- Service Ontario Government Building, 301 St. Paul St., ground floor, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- 209 Carlton St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
BARRIE
- 20 Bell Farm Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- 237 Mapleview Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ORILLIA
- 575 West St. S., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
OWEN SOUND
- 920 1st Ave. W., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
KINCARDINE
-
807 Queen St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
CLEARVIEW
- 7317 Hwy 26, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
OTTAWA
- 1018 Cyrville Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.
- 1580 Merivale Rd., Suite 500, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.
- 250B Greenbank Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.
KINGSTON
- 837 Princess St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
BROCKVILLE
- 100 Strowger Blvd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
SMITHS FALLS
- 71 Cornelia St. W., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
KING CITY
- 2220 King Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
PETERBOROUGH
-
1123 Water St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PICKERING
- 1550 Kingston Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
PORT HOPE
- 117 Peter St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LINDSAY
-
14 Lindsay St. N., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AJAX
- 230 Westney Rd. S., suite 502, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
WHITBY
- 114 Dundas St. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
OSHAWA
- 78 Centre St. N, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
BOWMANVILLE
- 23 King St. W., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
STOUFFVILLE
- 37 Sandiford Dr., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
KITCHENER
- 4281 King St. E., #4, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE
- 73 Water St. N., Suite 409, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
WATERLOO
- 100 Regina St. S., #200, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
SAULT STE. MARIE
- 390 Bay St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- SSM Civic Center – City hall, 99 Foster Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
PARRY SOUND
- 17 James St., 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BRACEBRIDGE
- 230 Manitoba St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (for Peterborough), and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (for Barrie)
MIDLAND
- 320 King St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ELMIRA
- 63 Arthur St. S, Unit 3 &4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
GEORGINA
- 23550 Woodbine Ave., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
NAPANEE
- 113 East St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
BELLEVILLE
- 5503 ON-62, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
LONDON
- 240 Commissioners Rd. W., Unit 101, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
- 155 Clarke Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
STRATFORD
- 55 Lorne Ave. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WOODSTOCK
- 12 Perry St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
WINDSOR
- 2443 Dougall Ave., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- 5452 Tecumseh Rd. E., #1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ESSEX
- 33 Talbot St. S., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
CHATHAM
- 100-111 Heritage Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
LEAMINGTON
- Unit B - 115 Errie St. N., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
ST. THOMAS
- 750 Talbot St., Suite 201, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
SUDBURY
- 555 Barrydowne Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
TOWNSHIP OF ESPANOLA
- 100 Todhope St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WEST NIPISSING
- 193 King St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NORTH BAY
- 219 Main St. E., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THUNDER BAY
- 774 James St. N., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
ATTIKOKAN
- Suite 105, 105 Main St. E, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
IGNACE
- Subway, 104 Main St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
SIOUX LOOKOUT
- Tim Hortons, Wellington St. and 5th Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
RED LAKE
- Red Lake Subway, 11 ON-105, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
MOOSONEE
- First St., corner of the College Daycare, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BLYTH
- 408 Queen St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
EAR FALLS
- Ear Falls Esso Gas Station, ON-105, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
NEWMARKET
- Dawn Gallagher Murphy MPP Office, 16635 Yonge St., 7:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-4:30 p.m.
HOLLAND LANDING
- Caroline Mulroney MPP Office, 45 Grist Mill Rd., 8-12 a.m. & 11:30-3:30 p.m.
For more information on where to find the nearest picket line, Ontarians can go to CUPE’s Picket Finder website and input their address for a map of where to go.
- With files from CTV Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs
Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Some Quebec colleges say Ottawa denies 80 to 90 per cent of study permits from Africa
Some Quebec junior colleges say 80 to 90 per cent of the international students they've accepted from Africa are being refused study permits by the federal government, jeopardizing their ability to offer programs and raising questions about bias in the immigration system.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
London
-
Most London area schools closed as education workers strike begins
Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.
-
5 people injured, 2 sent to hospital following rollover crash on Elgin Road
Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Friday morning.
-
22-year-old driver charged in fatal crash involving delivery truck: OPP
A 22-year-old from London has been charged following the investigation into a fatal crash in Elgin County this past May.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario education workers begin mass walkout as indefinite strike begins
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are closed Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers walked off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that made a strike illegal.
-
Police investigate crash involving school bus in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus on Friday morning in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
North Bay home destroyed in fire, family of 8 displaced
A family of eight in North Bay has lost their home in a fire Thursday night on Pollard Avenue, officials say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Windsor
-
Several Windsor-Essex schools closed as education workers hold mass walk out
Several schools across Windsor-Essex are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Windsor police receive award for efforts to solve 1971 homicide case
The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit has received an award for their efforts solving the 48-year-old cold case murder of a six-year-old girl.
-
Here's what parents in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent need to know about the education workers strike
Education support workers in Ontario will move forward with a strike Friday — here’s how the local school boards will be impacted.
Barrie
-
Four men busted in massive break-in spree across Southern Ontario
Nearly 200 charges were laid against four men in a Southern Ontario crime spree
-
Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out
Schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of south Central Ontario area
A fog advisory is in effect for the south Central Ontario.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Calgary
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
-
Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory
Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row.
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
Winnipeg
-
Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck
Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
New campaign aims to bolster awareness of signs of family violence, intervention skills
While the majority of Edmontonians would want to help if someone told them they were experiencing violence at home, only about half are confident they could or would know what to say, a new survey suggests.