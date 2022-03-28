'This is unbelievable': Family killed in Brampton, Ont. house fire identified
Two parents and three children killed in a Brampton, Ont. house fire have been identified by friends and family.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Conestoga Drive, near Sutter Avenue, in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area, just before 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Crews were able to pull four people from the house, but all were later pronounced dead. A fifth victim was located deceased inside the home during a search.
Rescuers found a sixth adult victim outside the home who got out on their own and was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.
The children's father, Nazir Ali, and mother, Raven Ali-O'Dea, were killed in the blaze, family and friends told CTV News Toronto.
Their three children, Alia, 10, Jayden, eight, and Layla, seven, were are also killed.
"This is unbelievable," Ali-O’Dea's father, Louie Felipa, said Monday at the scene. "This pain I'm going to carry for the rest of my life. I don’t know what I’m going to do."
The children's father, Nazir Ali, and mother, Raven Ali-O'Dea, were killed in the fire along with their children Alia, Jayden, and Layla. (Supplied)
He suggested the family did not have working smoke alarms in the home.
"My aim today is to make sure people know how important it is to have a smoke alarm," he said. "This pain, I don’t want anyone to go through it."
The fire in the home raged for several hours, and the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate what caused the blaze.
The City of Brampton said it would lower flags at all municipal facilities to half-mast today to mourn the loss.
Premier Doug Ford expressed sadness at the "tragic deaths."
"I just can't imagine the hurt being felt by the family, the friends and the community. You'll all be in our prayers," he said during an unrelated announcement in Brampton on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was with Ford, said his thoughts were with the family and friends of those who died.
"We're all thinking of those affected by this horrible, heartbreaking tragic fire," he said.
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelensky briefs Trudeau as ceasefire talks with Russia to resume in Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an update Monday on new ceasefire talks with Russia that are being held amid Ukrainian claims of military gains against Russian forces.
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Arrest warrant issued in Montreal for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, launches review
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.
Liberals launch negotiations to buy F-35 fighter jets
The Liberal government is entering into final negotiations on purchasing the F-35 fighter jet. Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi and Defence Minister Anita Anand are announcing the decision at a news conference this afternoon.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope
Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.
Unprotected Russian soldiers disturbed radioactive dust in Chornobyl's 'Red Forest', workers say
Russian soldiers who seized the site of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster drove their armored vehicles without radiation protection through a highly toxic zone called the 'Red Forest,' kicking up clouds of radioactive dust, workers at the site said.
Could Will Smith lose his Oscar for hitting Chris Rock?
Did Will Smith’s actions on the Oscars stage violate the Academy’s code of conduct and could that result in his award being rescinded? The Academy has not specifically addressed that, although it said it ‘does not condone violence.’
Transport Canada lays 12 more fines against passengers on Sunwing flight to Mexico
Transport Canada has laid an additional 12 fines against passengers of the Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December.
Montreal
-
Arrest warrant issued in Montreal for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Experts say Quebec has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19 propelled by BA.2 subvariant
Two public health experts say Quebec has already entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain coming to Montreal this week: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Warm, spring weather may be pushed another week for Montreal and the surrounding region, as freezing rain is forecast for Thursday.
London
-
London community being warned about potential high-risk offender
London police have released an image of a man that has been identified as a high-risk-offender.
-
Sault police find first-degree murder suspect during drug investigation
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say one of the suspects they arrested during a drug trafficking investigation is wanted for first-degree murder in southern Ontario.
-
No injuries following house explosion and collapse near Wardsville
No one was hurt after a house explosion on Trillium Drive near Wardsville Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
One dead after collision near New Hamburg
One person is dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare
-
Man charged in fatal October collision in Wilmot
A 25-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in October 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Police, fire marshal investigating fire deaths in Sudbury
Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Greater Sudbury Police are working together to investigate a weekend fire in Sudbury that left two people dead.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in the Cochrane area
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane continue to investigate a fatal snowmobile mishap that occurred March 26.
-
Six injured in Timmins Airport Road crash: police
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday following a serious crash that has injured six.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating south end homicide
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.
-
COVID-19 wastewater level at its highest since January wave
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater is at its highest level since the start of the year, when the first wave caused by the Omicron variant peaked.
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
Windsor
-
One arrested following fatal hit and run, Windsor police continue to investigate
A Windsor cyclist has succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit and run incident on Friday, police continue to investigate.
-
OPP seek identity of body found at beach in Colchester
Essex OPP is looking to identify the body of a man who was found dead at Crystal Beach in Colchester on Saturday.
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 38 hospitalizations since Friday.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of 'landmark' Ponzi scheme in court for sentencing hearing
A Barrie, Ont. man who pleaded guilty in connection with a Ponzi scheme investigation was in court Monday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Bradford, Ont. man sentenced in deadly 2020 ATV crash
A judge sentenced a Bradford, Ont. man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly 2020 ATV crash to five years in custody.
-
March going out like a lion with storm bringing up to 10cm of snowfall
Parts of Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce are expected to be hit with heavy snowfall and snow squalls on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police cruiser
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
N.B. man injured in Russian attack in Ukraine returns home, warns against fighting
A New Brunswick man who was injured when Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base two weeks ago has returned home and is warning foreign fighters to stay away from the war.
-
Halifax police release identity of 20-year-old homicide victim
A man who was shot and killed in Halifax over the weekend has been identified as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith.
Calgary
-
Alberta calls on Ottawa to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta's premier is requesting an audience with Canada's prime minister in an 11th-hour attempt to get him to scrap a planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
-
Students call for Sir John A. Macdonald School in northwest Calgary to be renamed
An art event was held Sunday by students calling for Sir John A. Macdonald School in northwest Calgary to be renamed.
-
'What a time to be alive': Calgarians cheer as Canada qualifies for World Cup
Cavalry FC head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is optimistic this era of Canadian soccer will not just be a blip in the history books.
Winnipeg
-
'If you're not feeling well, please stay home': Manitoba government still asking people to be safe amid COVID
Even with COVID-19 restrictions over, the Manitoba government continues to preach caution to Manitobans when it comes to the virus that started a worldwide pandemic.
-
Arrest warrant issued in Montreal for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Winnipeg warns some properties may be at risk of river flooding
The City of Winnipeg is warning residents that some properties are at risk of river flooding after Manitoba downgraded its flood forecast last week.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested in murder of 'beloved caretaker' of Vancouver park, police say
A suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 77-year-old Vancouver park caretaker late last year, police announced Monday.
-
B.C. sees very minor flu season for 2nd year in a row amid COVID-19 pandemic
For the second year in a row, B.C. recorded a flu season that's well below the five-year average, though more cases were recorded this year than last.
-
Prime minister to visit B.C. First Nation amid investigation into potential burial sites at residential school
The prime minister will visit a B.C. First Nation amid an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
Edmonton
-
Alberta calls on Ottawa to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta's premier is requesting an audience with Canada's prime minister in an 11th-hour attempt to get him to scrap a planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
-
Accused Edmonton straw buyer charged with firearms trafficking
"Straw buying – when a legal gun owner purchases and then distributes guns to those not legally allowed to own them – is one of the ways firearms make it into the hands of criminals,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart
-
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, launches review
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.