This is the Toronto Maple Leafs' new celebration song

    For years, the voices of Hall & Oates have rung out in celebration every time the Toronto Maple Leafs scored a goal but this season, the team has changed its tune.

    For the 2023-2024 season, the team has chosen Steve Aoki’s remix of Kid Cudi's Pursuit of Happiness,’ a track originally released nearly 15 years ago to play out alongside each goal.

    When forward Noah Gregor scored the first goal of the season against visiting Montreal on Wednesday, fans were given their first chance to listen. It would end up ringing out five more times that evening, as the Leafs claimed a 6-5 victory.

    Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's game, centre Auston Matthews and right winger Mitch Marner said they were too focused to notice the change while in play.

    "It didn't even register," Matthews said. "I'll have to give it a listen later tonight."

    Marner called the track "a hell of a song," nonetheless.

    "Pursuit of Happiness" will be the Leafs' main goal celebration song this season, according to the team. However, it said it will also play other tracks during Original Six matchups and theme nights.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

