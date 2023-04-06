This is the moment lightning struck the CN Tower during Ontario storm

As thunderstorms and freezing rain pummeled much of southern Ontario Wednesday, a video captured in downtown Toronto shows the moment a bolt of lightning struck the tip of the CN Tower.

The storms began early Wednesday, with tornado watches issued in areas such as Chatham-Kent and Windsor, Ont., and freezing rain, rainfall, and thunderstorm watches issued from Toronto, north to Barrie, and east to Ottawa, Ont.

Residents were quick to document the weather, sharing their videos on social media -- some even captured the moment a lightning bolt hit Toronto's CN Tower.

The CN Tower is equipped for such incidents, according to its website.

“Don’t worry, this system has been put to the test—on average, the CN Tower is struck by lightning 75 times per year,” according to Canada Lands Company.

A conductive series of copper strips runs through the tower, allowing electrons from lightning to move through easily before feeding into “massive grounding rods,” it said.

“When lightning does strike the Tower, the electrical discharge runs through the wires and diffuses into the ground.”

Wednesday's storm should mark the end of treacherous weather for the city this week. According to Environment Canada, Toronto is forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud this weekend, with a few showers returning on Monday.

With files from Hannah Alberga.