

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she will not seek a snap election before the scheduled June vote following the Opposition leader's decision to step down amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wynne says it's too early to know what impact Patrick Brown's resignation as Progressive Conservative leader will have on the province's political landscape.

The premier would not comment specifically on the allegations levelled against Brown but broadly denounced sexual assault and harassment.

When asked if she would consider changing the date of the provincial election, she said: "No. This is not about politics."

Brown announced he was stepping down in a statement issued early Thursday morning, following a hastily called news conference in which he "categorically" denied what he called "troubling allegations" about his conduct and his character.

The Progressive Conservative caucus, meanwhile, is meeting today to elect an interim leader to replace him.

In an email to the party's legislators sent last night, Tory party president Rick Dykstra says he has requested, and legislators have agreed, to select an interim leader.

Dykstra says that interim leader will serve until a new leader is picked in a leadership election, according to the party's constitution.

It's not clear from Dykstra's message when that leadership election will take place.

Party deputy leaders Sylvia Jones and Steve Clark are expected to hold a news conference at noon.