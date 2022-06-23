This is how much more your road trip will cost with current gas prices
This is how much more your road trip will cost with current gas prices
It’s summertime in Ontario, which means people are eager to get outside and explore after two years of rolling COVID-19 public health measures.
For some, that means firing up the minivan and hitting the open road for a trip within the province and beyond.
But a new survey published by The Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) South Central Ontario division has found that high gas prices could bring those road trip dreams to a screeching halt for many drivers.
Of the 1,697 individuals surveyed, 64 per cent said that the high price of fuel is likely to impact their plans.
“While some are limiting the number of trips they take overall or driving shorter distances, some travelers are planning around gas prices, and others are adjusting their budget to accommodate fuel prices during their trip,” CAA said in a news release published Thursday.
With that in mind, the automotive group is offering up some helpful tips that could save you money on the road and at the pump
- Don’t start your car until you need to – your vehicle will “loosen up” as you drive.
- Turn off your vehicle if you’re going to be waiting for longer than a stoplight.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard braking.
- Fuel economy peaks between 80-90km/h. Use cruise control to maintain your speed to get more distance out of your fuel tank.
- Gradually cool down your vehicle by first rolling down your windows to air out the vehicle, then turn on your air conditioning gradually. Close your windows and sunroof when highway driving, and use a window shade when the car is parked to help keep the vehicle cooler
- Keep your tires at the manufacturer’s recommended pressure. Set a reminder on your phone to check it monthly.
- Plan your route to avoid backtracking and unnecessary mileage.
The CAA says that planning ahead is essential to any successful road trip and advises drivers to map their routes before they leave their driveways.
“We recommend you plan routes ahead of time and share them with someone, bring a map as a backup to your GPS, and check the weather ahead of time,” Kaitlynn Furse, Director of Corporate Communications, CAA South Central Ontario, said.
“We recommend a daily driving maximum of 800km per day with 15-minute breaks every two hours to ensure you are well rested before you get behind the wheel.”
The cost of gas in Ontario has hovered in the neighbourhood of $2 a litre for several months now due to a number of factors, chief among them high crude prices and the war in Ukraine, according to experts.
Gas price drops that have occurred within that time may have been minimal, but still welcome news to drivers.
Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, has told CTV News Toronto that the price of gas could reach $2.25 a litre in the summer months, meaning you may want to get on the road sooner rather than later.
HOW MUCH WILL MY ROAD TRIP COST?
Federal data shows during the summer of 2019, when travel was last unrestricted due to the novel coronavirus, the average price for a litre of gas was $1.26.
Fast forward to today, and you’d be hard pressed to find a litre for less than $1.96 -- which was the cheapest price in Ontario as of Wednesday, according to prices sourced by Gasbuddy.com.
With that in mind, you may be wondering how much a road trip to a popular destination is going to cost you this summer.
Assuming that a newer, mid-size sedan gets you six litres per 100km, you’d be spending $7.32 in 2019 and $11.76 today for every 100 kilometres travelled.
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the most frequented destinations in Ontario and beyond while comparing what the trip will cost you right now versus in 2019.
MUSKOKA
The 214 kilometre trip to the cottage will cost you roughly $25.25 if you made the trip today. Back in 2019, the journey would cost you $16.26.
That’s a difference of $8.99 or a 55.26 per cent increase compared to three years back.
MONTREAL
If you’re making the 519 kilometre journey to Montreal, that’s going to cost you approximately $61.24 -- a far cry from 2019’s price of $39.44.
NEW YORK
Those thinking of driving south of the border will also feel the pinch. A trip to New York that would have cost you $59.43 in 2019 will now set you back some $92.
CHICAGO
Meanwhile, you’ll need to budget some extra crash ahead of a journey to the windy city. A drive that would have put you out $63.54 in 2019 will now run you $98.65.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Montreal
-
Quebec is 'thwarted' by Canadian multiculturalism, minister says in France speech
'Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism... the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers,' Simon Jolin-Barrette said in a speech to the Academie Francaise. Premier Legault later said he opposes multiculturalism, too.
-
CAQ's focus on nationalism over 'kitchen table issues' could drive voters away: analyst
Support for the Coalition Avenir Quebec appears to be slipping, according to a recent poll.
-
'The real work': Indigenous leader hopes for reconciliation plan from Pope during Canada visit
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
London
-
London fire crews tackle house fire on Blackfriars Street
The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire in central London, Ont. late Thursday afternoon.
-
Man charged after Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
A man is facing multiple charges after Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to stop a stolen van following a coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
-
Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police
Emergency crews responded to Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Region of Waterloo reduces speed limits in school zones on regional roads
Prepare to slow down to 40 km/h in most school zones on regional roads starting this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Solemn day as Elliot Lake marks 10 years since the Algo Mall tragedy
A solemn service was held on the shores of Horne Lake on Thursday morning as a small contingent of Elliot Lake residents marked 10 years since a tragedy that shocked people across Canada.
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Diane Deans not running for mayor of Ottawa
Diane Deans will not be putting her name on the ballot in this fall's municipal election, and will be retiring after 28 years at Ottawa City Hall.
Windsor
-
'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
The jury in the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair, 30, continues in Windsor.
-
'Concerning' results: 21 vehicles taken out of service in Windsor commercial vehicle blitz
Police are calling a recent commercial vehicle blitz “concerning” after handing out dozens of charges during a joint initiative in Windsor.
-
Essex OPP identify and charge 'suspicious person'
A suspicious person of interest has been identified and charged by Essex Ontario Provincial Police in relation to an ongoing investigation in the county.
Barrie
-
Man poses as provincial investigator at Barrie crash scene
Police in Barrie say a man falsely identified himself as a provincial investigator at a collision scene before telling one of the drivers she could get into his vehicle.
-
Georgian College opens mechatronics lab at Barrie campus
A new lab at Georgian College in Barrie is designed to give students in the mechatronics program a multi-faceted learning experience, in order to adapt to a changing engineering industry.
-
E-bike rider dies in Aurora collision
A Newmarket man has died following a collision in Aurora involving an electronic bike and a car.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
Calgary
-
He was set to start flight school in Ukraine when it was invaded. Now his aviation dream has brought him to Calgary
On the day before Russia invaded his home country, Vladyslav Vitske was up in the air.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
IIU investigating death of male during Winnipeg police call
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Manitoba’s police watchdog, is investigating the death of a male that happened in police presence.
-
Dozens of fish found dead in Linden Woods retention ponds
Dozens of dead fish have been found in retention ponds in Linden Woods.
Vancouver
-
Police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm, B.C. officials say
A police officer from British Columbia's Lower Mainland has been charged in connection with an arrest back in 2020.
-
273 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 this week as decline slows
There were 273 people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals Thursday, a total essentially unchanged from last week.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Late-afternoon storms heading for Edmonton
A line of thunderstorms north of Edmonton has been dumping heavy rain through the afternoon and is slowly moving southwest towards the city.
-
Pope's Edmonton-area trip includes Maskwacis residential school visit, Commonwealth Stadium mass
The Holy See has shut down any doubt or speculation mobility issues will prevent Pope Francis from visiting Canada in the spirit of reconciliation next month.
-
EPS looking to track down potential witnesses in Chinatown homicides
Police in Edmonton issued a public plea for help Thursday afternoon as they investigate the deaths of Ban Phuc Hoang and Hung Trang.