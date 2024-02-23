Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here’s what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
“I wanted safety and peace of mind,” Karlie Stephenson, who recently bought a 2018 Mazda CX-5 with all-wheel drive for her family, said.
Since the 1990s, automakers have been making the shift towards all-wheel drive vehicles from rear-drive vehicles and later, front-wheel drive.
However, not all vehicles with all-wheel drive operate in the same way.
A Subaru, for example, always directs some of the engine’s power to the rear of the car and can send larger amounts if needed. This happens with a mechanical driveshaft that runs the length of the car, whereas electric and some hybrid vehicles utilize individual motors at each of its axles.
“There are cost-effective ways or different ways of doing this, where maybe the car is primarily driven as front-wheel drive,” Consumer Reports’ Alex Knizel said. “The front wheels are getting most of the power all the time and then only in certain situations will it send power to the rear wheels.”
People who live in snowy areas with plenty of wet, slippery conditions would benefit the most from vehicles with all-wheel drive, as it provides added traction for drivers, Knizel said.
“Or, you know, [if] they live at the bottom of a steep driveway that is often wet or snowy or covered in ice.”
In Canada, all passenger vehicles sold since the 2012 model year have come equipped with electronic stability control, which – in addition to traction control -- significantly improves road-holding capabilities regardless of all-wheel, rear-wheel, or front-wheel drive.
However, it’s important to keep in mind that even the best systems will struggle to find grip on slippery roads if your tires are in poor condition. While all-wheel drive does provide added protection, it can’t compensate for a bad set of tires.
Trudeau visits Kyiv, predicts victory for Ukraine on invasion's two-year anniversary
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged Saturday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, joining other world leaders at the site of one of the war's first and fiercest battles to mark the second anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.
Gigantic new snake species discovered in Amazon rainforest
Scientists working in the Amazon rainforest have discovered a new species of snake, rumoured to be the biggest in the world.
Ottawa daycare operators say $10/day program not working, warning of closures
Cheaper daycare was one of the Liberal government’s biggest promises, but now the program is struggling, with daycare operators warning of closures if things don’t change.
Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
B.C. police arrest 8 men, seize 356,000 counterfeit pills in fentanyl bust
Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a “significant, sophisticated” criminal organization involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
US$454 million judgment against Trump is finalized, starting clock on appeal in civil fraud case
The staggering civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized in New York on Friday, making official a verdict that leaves the former president on the hook for more than US$454 million in fines and interest.
Kayakers paddle in Death Valley after rains replenish lake in one of Earth's driest spots
Kayakers have been paddling in one of the driest places on Earth after a series of record rainstorms battered California's Death Valley and replenished Lake Manly.
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Ottawa appeals court decision finding its use of Emergencies Act was unreasonable
Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.
