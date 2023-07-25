Detecting Dry Eye Disease
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
StatCan says economy grew 0.3 per cent in May, estimates 1 per cent growth for second quarter
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May. The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Movie reviews: 'Haunted Mansion' delivers the ride's mild happy haunts
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Haunted Mansion,' 'The Beanie Bubble,' 'Prisoner's Daughter' and 'North of Normal.'
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
-
Double-homicide in Montreal: suspect found in canal was spouse, father of victims
The body discovered in the Lachine canal Thursday belongs to the suspected killer of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed. Police also reported that the 59-year-old man was the woman's spouse and the girl's father.
-
Montreal's new, for-profit light-rail system: national model or cautionary tale?
Montreal's new light-rail train network stands out among major transit projects in Canada: it opened within a relatively short time frame and government didn't get in the way.
London
-
Suspicious activity call in St. Thomas leads to arrest
A London resident is charged after St. Thomas police went to a call for suspicious activity on Mondamin Street
-
$150,000 in damages after boat catches fire in London laneway
One person was taken to hospital and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a boat caught fire in a laneway.
-
Crews battle fire in Sarnia
According to Sarnia police, the entire intersection and surrounding area of St. Clair Parkway and LaSalle Line is closed.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
13-year-old arrested for 2 assaults in 24 hours: Guelph police
A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Guelph police after he allegedly participated in two serious assaults in less than 24 hours.
-
Mustang driver recorded going 170km/h on Highway 401, says he was only going 150km/h
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after passing a marked cruiser in heavy rain going 170km/h.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two Timmins youths charged with attempted murder in assault of teen
Timmins police say two youths are charged with attempted murder in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old shortly after midnight Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, receiving 34.35 per cent of the vote.
-
O-Train can 'easily' provide the service with a single-car train, OC Transpo boss says
The head of OC Transpo suggests the O-Train can "easily" offer service with single-car trains to meet ridership needs this summer, and had been looking at only providing single-car trains on weekends to deal with low ridership.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 28-30
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of July.
Windsor
-
Windsor fire crews called out Friday morning
The call was upgraded to a working fire around 7:30 a.m. and was declared out around 8:30 a.m.
-
Police seek woman in fraud investigation
Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying a woman in a fraud investigation.
-
Gas leak investigation leads to drug charges
Chatham-Kent police say a gas leak investigation led to drug charges for a Wallaceurg man.
Barrie
-
Active police investigation underway at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm there is an active investigation underway in Penetanguishene.
-
One person in custody following weapons call at Georgian Mall
Police say one person has been taken into custody after an incident at Georgian Mall Thursday evening.
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
Atlantic
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
-
Price of gas, diesel up in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel raised significantly in the Maritime provinces overnight.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in Crowchild Trail crash
One person was killed in a collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning.
-
MP wants federal funding to Calgary Stampede pulled after abuse settlement reached
A member of Parliament says he's calling on the federal government to halt funding to the Calgary Stampede.
-
'We will miss you forever': Man found dead near Shambhala festival identified online as crew member
The man who was found dead in a river in Salmo, B.C., as the popular Shambhala Music Festival was wrapping up Monday, is being remembered as “wonderful” and “full of love and energy.”
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado in Manitoba’s Interlake region
A tornado touched down in Manitoba’s Interlake region as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Wednesday.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
-
Former mayor of Winnipeg Beach says tax hike backlash affecting his reputation
The former mayor of Winnipeg Beach says his reputation is taking a hit following a big tax hike from the current council.
Vancouver
-
Richmond homicide: 1 man dead after daytime shooting outside a home
A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a brazen shooting in a normally quiet Richmond neighbourhood.
-
Have you seen Jiexiong Xu? Burnaby RCMP still looking for man reported missing last year
Saying they have "exhausted all leads," the Burnaby RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a year ago.
-
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory northeast of Edmonton
A man is under arrest after residents northeast of Edmonton were asked to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Boyfriend's father also charged in connection to the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Two days after the boyfriend of Treasa Lynn Oberly was charged with her murder, the accused's father has also been arrested in connection to her death.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.