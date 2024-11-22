TORONTO
Things to Know T.O.

    • Cold and flu season recovery tips

    Share
    TORONTO -

    We learn why health experts recommend Pedialyte as a rehydration solution for the whole family with parenting expert Taylor Kaye and pharmacist Kyro Maseh.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News