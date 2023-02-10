These majestic owls live in Toronto. Here's how to find them
A retired teacher turned wildlife photographer captures images of “rare” and “magical” owls in Toronto, but he said you have to know how to find them.
Phil Vriend’s photos capture the majestic creatures in their natural habitats across the city, whether perched in a pine tree or soaring across a snowy field.
A short-eared owl soaring across a snow covered field (Phil Vriend).“Owls have been a mystery to people for as long as there have been owls,” Vriend said while scouting wildlife at the Leslie Street Spit on Toronto’s waterfront. “They are just a really cool magical creature.”
Through fellow photographers, and with the help of a website that details where different species of owls and other birds spend time, he started to learn the tricks of the trade when he bought his first digital camera 15 or 20 years ago.
For those like Vriend who are looking for owls and knowledgeable about their lifestyles, it’s not actually that rare to see owls right in the city. Just this winter, he said he’s seen short-eared, barred, snowy, saw-whet and great horned owls, along with others.
A barred owl looking out at the sky (Phil Vriend). Vriend ventures to parks on the east and west sides of the city parallel to the lakeshore, along with other spots, like plots of greenspace north of Highway 401. Some days he goes out with a group of wildlife enthusiasts, and other times, he operates solo.
First, Vriend finds the trees the owls he’s looking for like to spend time in. Then, quietly and carefully, he peers within the tree and looks for owl feces on the branches. Taking an ethical approach that respects the owl’s sensitivity and environment is crucial, Vriend says.
A long-eared owl perched in a tree (Phil Vriend). “You have to spend a lot of time outdoors just looking in trees,” Vriend said as he set out to Ashbridges Bay for his next wildlife lookout spot.
“It’s a wonderful thing to be in touch with the magic, if only for a minute or two.”
