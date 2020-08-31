TORONTO -- Planes coming from the United States, India and Greece are among some of the latest flights to land in Toronto with passengers infected with COVID-19.

Since last Monday, the federal government has added at least six flights to the COVID-19 exposure list, which is used to warn other passengers about potential contact with an infected person.

Since the beginning of August at least 45 flights have landed in Toronto with passengers who have later tested positive for the disease. Flights with COVID-19 passengers have landed at other airports across the country, including Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, but the majority touched down in Toronto.

Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.

For those who do, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.

Passengers are not notified directly by federal public health authorities to get tested, though the government acknowledges those onboard affected flights "may have been exposed to COVID-19."

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said last month that anyone concerned they may have been exposed to the disease should contact their doctor.

The flight information posted to the government's website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.

The international flights that have landed in Toronto since Aug. 1 include: