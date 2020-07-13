Advertisement
These are the regions moving forward to Stage 3
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 1:05PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 13, 2020 1:49PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Ontario government says that ten of its regions will stay behind as the rest of province moves onto Stage 3 of its reopening plan starting Friday, which will see gyms, dine-in services and cinemas finally reopen.
As part of the next stage, new expanded gathering limits will also be put in place as most regions in the province move to Stage 3 of the government’s "Framework for Reopening our Province."
It is expected that the ten remaining regions will also move into the next stage once COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in those areas.
The public health units moving to Stage 3:
- Algoma Public Health
- Brant County Health Unit
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Ottawa Public Health
- Peterborough Public Health
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury & Districts
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
The public health units not moving to Stage 3:
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- York Region Public Health
- Peel Public Health
- Toronto Public Health
- Durham Region Health Department
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Halton Region Public Health
- Hamilton Public Health Services
- Lambton Public Health
- Niagara Region Public Health