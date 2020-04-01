TORONTO -- Police in York Region are reporting a spike in a number of crimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including stunt driving and domestic incidents.

Crimes related to stunt driving incidents, including driving 50 km/h over the speed limit, have increased by 60 per cent, police said in a news release Wednesday.

York Regional Police also reported that domestic incidents have increased by 22 per cent during the pandemic, which has forced many people to stay home.

Vehicle theft has increased by 44 per cent and commercial break and enters have increased by 45 per cent, police said.

“Some types of incidents have increased since changes came into effect as a result of COVID-19,” police said.

Police did report that a number of crimes have also decreased. Overall crime in the area has decreased by 13 per cent, with traffic violations down by 32 per cent and impaired driving down by 29 per cent.

Officers also reported that fraud-related incidents were down 16 per cent and weapons offences were down 13 per cent.

York police said they have received more than 200 reports related to emergency order violations over the past seven days.

YRP has had over 200 calls related to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act in the last 7 days (non-essential businesses operating & people failing to isolate or maintain physical distance). At this time, York Regional Police has not laid any charges under this act. — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 1, 2020

“The calls have been related to non-essential businesses operating and people failing to isolate or maintain physical distance,” police said.

“At this time, York Regional Police has not laid any charges under these new provisions and have been working to educate members of our community on what is required.”