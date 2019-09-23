

Phil Fraboni, CTV News Toronto





UNICEF Canada is back this Halloween with a fully digital fundraising campaign designed for the modern kid.

Parents will remember the orange box they may have toted around with them door-to-door along with their trick-or-treat bag on Halloween years ago, collecting donations along with their candy. Now kids and their parents can set up a personal fundraising page online.

Tapping into the legacy of the original campaign, the four characters featured on the Orange Box have been transformed into “Halloween Heroes” representing water, nutrition, health, and education.

"Halloween Heroes is built on a very powerful idea - kids defending the rights of other kids to grow up happy and healthy," said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "By giving kids the ability to choose what they are fundraising for, it also allows UNICEF to educate them about global challenges and show them that they have the power to do something about it."

The kickoff event, held at Broadlands Public School in North York, also introduced UNICEF Canada's newest and youngest Ambassadors—GFORCE, a musical group of five girls from the Toronto area who most recently made it all the way to the quarter finals on America's Got Talent.

"We've always wanted to take part in educating people on these important issues," said 13-year-old Michela Luci. "It's our job as citizens stick together and help those people who are in need around the world."

Schools can also get involved by becoming Halloween Hero schools. Participants will be automatically enrolled into a draw to win a concert by GFORCE.

By giving kids power to make big decisions - like deciding what the money they raise will be used for - the campaign aims to create a new generation of empathetic and engaged Canadians who embrace their ability to make the world a better place.