The average family is expected to spend $700 more on groceries in 2024. Here's how to save money at the tills
Food prices are expected to keep rising in 2024, but there are still a few ways Ontarians can save some money on groceries and avoid wasting food.
The annual Canada’s Food Price Report, published by Dalhousie University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Guelph and the University of Saskatchewan, predicts food prices will rise somewhere between 2.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent next year as inflation continues to moderate.
“Overall, we actually do believe that Ontario will be an average province when it comes to inflation in general,” Sylvain Charlebois, project lead and director of Dalhousie’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, told CTV News Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Bakery, meat and vegetables are expected to go up the most at a five to seven per cent increase, according to the report. Researchers behind the report also predict a family of four will spend about $700 more on food in 2024 than they did this year for an annual estimate of $16,297.20.
Interestingly, however, the report predicted that the same family of four spent nearly $700 less than 2023’s report estimated. So, how can Ontarians maintain their budgets on groceries despite inflation?
CTV News Toronto spoke to a few experts and here is what they had to say.
HOW CAN I SAVE MONEY ON GROCERIES?
Charlebois said being patient will pay off.
“I think that’s going to be the theme for 2024. If you wait and look, you will likely find more promotions, more rebates,” Charlebois said.
“Things are going to get tight in 2024. The first half we’ll continue to see a declining food inflation rate, but we are actually also expecting some major promotions especially at the centre of the store with dried goods where margins are getting tighter.”
David Soberman, a marketing professor at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, said knowing the price of food can help shoppers have their dollars go further at the till.
“For example, I was looking at the price of turkey at Sobeys and Metro, and it was $1.99 a pound for frozen turkey, and Walmart was $2.19,” Soberman said. “Especially if you’re shopping for a family, these are things to think about […] Gather information and to be able to recognize prices.”
Natasha Macmillan, director of everyday banking at Ratehub.ca, recommends sticking to your grocery list after you make it.
“So, while you might do meal planning, or you might not … I find it really easy to sit down on a Sunday night, make a meal plan for what I want to cook over the next week or two, and the ingredients that are needed for that kind of meal plan,” Macmillan said.
“Then, when you go to the grocery store, you’re not kind of persuaded into buying things that are right at [the] line of sight or things you might not need.”
Outside of avoiding grocery shopping while on an empty stomach, Macmillan also recommended going alone.
“Whether it’s leaving the kids at home – if that’s an option – or leaving some over-spenders at home,” Macmillan said.
Macmillan also suggested scouring for coupons and flyers – there are even phone apps for that.
“Once I have my grocery list, I can go on that app and type in anything. So, you can type in lettuce, and it’ll show you different flyers that you can kind of save to your little account, and when you go to your cash, they’ll actually price match it,” Macmillan said.
Shoppers may even be able to get a grocery store to price match an item that is cheaper at their competitor, Macmillan added.
SHOULD I STICK WITH THE SAME GROCERY STORE?
Grocery stores will be competing for consumer loyalty, Charlebois noted.
“Grocers will want our business back, a lot of consumers have become nomads going from one store to another without being loyal to any store, any company, any brands, and that’s going to be at the advantage of consumers,” Charlebois said.
But should Ontarians stick to the same store?
For Charlebois, it comes down to two schools of thought: shoppers can either stick to the same store and go once a week or every two weeks to actually benefit from buying in bulk or by going to a variety of stores and alternating between two or three stores over a week.
“Both approaches can actually benefit you,” Charlebois said, adding, however, it would depend on how big the household is. “If you’re single, or if you’re an elderly couple, you may actually have some more time and could spread out your visits over several days […] If you have a family, if you have kids, if you buy a lot of food, my guess is that bulk buying may actually be the preference.”
Grocers are also expected to provide more “aggressive” loyalty programs, Charlebois said.
Soberman, however, recommends shopping around to see what stores offer the better price.
“People that tend to be very loyal to one particular store for their groceries will tend to pay a higher price because the retailers capitalize on the fact that people don’t want to make extra trips,” Soberman said.
Shoppers will also want to search for the best value for an item.
“The real issue is not always buying the cheapest, but trying to get the best value,” Soberman said. “If you’re going to go buy something that is a fairly high quality item, you still want to search around and try to make sure you’re paying the best price for it.”
HOW CAN I AVOID WASTING FOOD?
Planning your meals ahead of time and using your produce “smarter,” Macmillan says, can help cut down on food waste.
“So, whether it’s buying frozen or canned fruits and veggies that might last longer instead of fresh produce and being aware of how much fresh produce you buy and ensuring that you’re going to use it within the week so that you can minimize the waste and the potential of it going bad,” Macmillan said.
Repurposing your leftovers by reinventing them into a new dish can also help with the fatigue of eating the same thing repeatedly throughout the week, Macmillan adds.
With files from The Canadian Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport after collision, passengers reportedly safe
A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said.
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.
Russian ballistic missiles strike Ukraine's largest cities, killing at least 4 people
Ukraine's two largest cities came under attack from Russian hypersonic ballistic missiles on Tuesday morning, killing at least four people and injuring almost 100, officials said.
16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year's Eve
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hilltop overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks, police said Monday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Earthquakes in Japan leave dozens dead, Israel's Supreme Court strikes down a key component of Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul and a Canadian scores the first goal in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan's western coast
A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have left at least 48 people dead and damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead.
Fighting in southern Gaza city after Israel says it is pulling thousands of troops from other areas
Heavy fighting was reported in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Tuesday, a day after Israel said it was withdrawing thousands of troops from other areas in a potential shift away from the massive air and ground operations that have devastated the Hamas-ruled enclave.
Montreal
-
Man charged after New Year's hit-and-run that left 2 dead
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after two people were killed during a hit-and-run just after the New Year.
-
Despite months of turmoil, Quebec premier wishes health, happiness in New Year's message
After a year that ended with uncertainty and turmoil for many in the province, Quebec Premier Francois Legault took to social media to wish Quebecers happiness in 2024.
-
Marie-Philip Poulin aims for PWHL's trophy as Montreal opens inaugural season
Marie-Philip Poulin is setting high expectations. Montreal’s captain — a three-time Olympic gold medallist and one of hockey’s all-time greats — has her sights set on hoisting a Cup at the end of the Professional Women’s Hockey League's inaugural season.
London
-
The average family is expected to spend $700 more on groceries in 2024. Here's how to save money at the tills
How can Ontarians save money on groceries as food prices are expected to rise in 2024? CTV News Toronto spoke with a few experts.
-
A few peeks of sunshine for the first full week of January
After some sunshine across the region on Monday, cloud cover rolls back through for a couple of days, brining with it some snow flurries.
-
Detector dogs could help sniff out more fentanyl, firearms at border, review suggests
Detector dogs who work at Canada's border agency could play a bigger role in sniffing out deadly fentanyl and illicit firearms, suggests an internal evaluation that found room to boost enforcement measures.
Kitchener
-
‘It hurts so bad’: Wife of David Genereaux speaks out days after his death in Wellington County collision
It was a day that will haunt Sabrina Genereaux for the rest of her life. On Dec. 29, her husband David went out to run some errands, leaving Sabrina and their two month old son Jason at home. When David didn’t return after a few hours, Sabrina knew that something was wrong.
-
Driver airlifted to trauma centre after truck hits home near Arthur
A 64-year-old from Fergus has been airlifted to a trauma centre after police say the pickup truck they were driving hit a home in the Township of Wellington North.
-
Cambridge couple welcomes their New Year’s baby
As many people were welcoming the New Year, a Cambridge couple was saying hello to their very own New Year’s baby.
Northern Ontario
-
'Just heading home': Teen charged with stunt driving on New Year's Eve on Hwy. 11
A 17-year-old driver is accused of travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 early Sunday morning, provincial police say.
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
Ont. snowmobilers waiting for snow
The sight of grass in January is not a welcome one for snowmobilers or any group that depends on snow this time of year.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what you need to know about PWHL Ottawa's first game
PWHL Ottawa hosts Montreal Tuesday night for the first game of the PWHL season for the two teams. A record crowd of approximately 8,000 fans will attend the game at TD Place.
-
8 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in 2024, including OC Transpo fares, city recreation fees and hydro rates.
-
Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa this week
It will be a sunny and mild second day of 2024 in Ottawa, but cold temperatures are set to grip the capital near the end of the week.
Windsor
-
Detector dogs could help sniff out more fentanyl, firearms at border, review suggests
Detector dogs who work at Canada's border agency could play a bigger role in sniffing out deadly fentanyl and illicit firearms, suggests an internal evaluation that found room to boost enforcement measures.
-
The average family is expected to spend $700 more on groceries in 2024. Here's how to save money at the tills
How can Ontarians save money on groceries as food prices are expected to rise in 2024? CTV News Toronto spoke with a few experts.
-
Seasonal temperatures in Windsor-Essex ring in 2024
Cloudy periods and a chance of flurries mid-week but the sun comes back around to finish off the week, before cloud cover moves in again over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Powerful earthquakes leave at least eight dead, destroy buildings along Japan's western coast
A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, leaving at least eight people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.
-
Orillia's first New Year's baby shows up 10 minutes into 2024
The newborn was delivered at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight.
-
Brampton man faces impaired charges after collision on New Year's Eve
Provincial police in Caledon approached a car at about 4 a.m. Saturday after a collision was reported on Highway 50.
Atlantic
-
Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
-
Electricity helping those living at Grand Parade encampment in Halifax
Half of the homeless encampment at Grand Parade in Halifax entered the new year with electricity; allowing people living there to charge their phones and have light after dark.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Calgary
-
Transit safety, gang shootings, international conflicts: Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld reflects on 2023
Interview with Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld
-
Warm weather not a factor for skiers as resorts in mountains say it's pretty much business as usual
The warmest holiday season in recent memory isn’t keeping skiers off the hills in Banff.
-
Edmonton girl first Alberta baby born in 2024, arrives at midnight
This little girl didn't waste any time in 2024.
Winnipeg
-
19-year-old dies in officer-involved shooting: Winnipeg police
Manitoba's police watchdog agency is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fort Richmond Sunday afternoon.
-
'Always trying to do new things': New Year's Day celebrations brings thousands to The Forks
The New Year is making way for some new traditions, including a whole new day of festivities at The Forks, where thousands of people came together to mark the first day of 2024.
-
Police looking for help after body found on Flora Avenue
Winnipeg police are investigating what could be the city's final homicide of 2023.
Vancouver
-
Thousands at English Bay take polar plunge on mild New Year's Day
An estimated crowd of 10,000 gathered at English Bay for the annual Polar Bear Swim – but only a couple of thousand brave souls actually took the plunge.
-
B.C. blood banks need 1.5K donors by next week, Canadian Blood Services says
Glenn Bailey donated blood for the 200th time on Monday at a mobile clinic in Sidney. He does it regularly, every chance he gets. Canadian Blood Services is encouraging everyone eligible to follow Bailey's lead.
-
Here's what British Columbians will pay more for in 2024
From food to fuel to rent and real estate, life in British Columbia is expensive. And in 2024, prices are expected to continue rising in several sectors.
Edmonton
-
Random Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve 'a concern': police
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.
-
Alberta government reinstates fuel tax, raising gasoline prices by nine cents per litre
Starting Monday, the Alberta government raised gasoline prices by nine cents per litre, a move some drivers in Edmonton are unhappy about.
-
Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies
A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus Friday has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.