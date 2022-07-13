Tennis star Nick Kyrgios sleeps on Toronto Pearson floor after getting caught up in delays

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios appears to have got himself caught up in the mess at Toronto Pearson.

Coming off a loss at the Wimbledon finals, the 27-year-old shared to video Wednesday on Instagram of him and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi laying on the floor at Toronto Pearson.

"The reality of delayed flights and lost luggage,' the Instagram caption reads.

The couple did not share any addition information about their trip or what led to the delay.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Kyrgios and Toronto Pearson for comment.

On Wednesday, the agency that operates the airport, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), said the situation is "getting better" after months of massive lines and cancelled flights.

"We're seeing challenges with a restart this summer here at Toronto Pearson and many airports across Europe and in the United States as well," President and CEO of the GTAA Deborah Flint told CP24 Wednesday morning.

"We're seeing both labour being restored across the system at airlines and government agencies and we're seeing processes improve."