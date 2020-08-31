Advertisement
Temporary midtown Toronto homeless shelters will be vacated this week
Chris Bell, who has been on the streets for the past 24 years, looks out of the window of a temporary apartment he is housed in by the City of Toronto with the help of The Sanctuary, a respite centre he has been attending for the last 20 years, on April 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO -- The City of Toronto says two midtown apartment buildings that have been leased to the city for the past few months as emergency housing for the homeless will be completely vacated this week.
Since May, the twin apartment buildings on Broadway Avenue have housed up to 150 formerly homeless residents as part of the city's plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the shelter system.
As a part of the leasing agreement with the developer, those residents have had to move out as the buildings are prepared for demolition.
Protests over alleged safety concerns near the buildings and a nearby hotel that's also been converted into a shelter have caused tensions in the area over the last month.
Critics claim there has been an uptick in crime in the area, though police have not confirmed that.
In response to the complaints, the city has put forward a number of new measures, including round-the-clock security and mental health and addiction supports.