

CTV News Toronto





A teen has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Etobicoke.

It happened near Capri Road and The East Mall at around 12:45 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics say a teenage boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Two teenage girls were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said, though there’s no indication they were shot.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers are searching for two suspects who fled from the area on foot.

Police said two schools in the area have been placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution while officers investigate.

Meanwhile in Scarborough, the city's east end, officers are investigating a shooting that unfolded within the same hour.

According to paramedics, a teenaged boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. They did not disclose the severity of his injuries but police said it's possible the victim was grazed by a bullet.

There was no immediate word on any arrests or possible suspects.