

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man in the city’s York University Heights neighbourhood earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza in the area of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive on Oct. 2 at around 9: 30 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Toronto-resident Dwayne McMillan was located at the scene with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics.

On Thursday, investigators said 19-year-old Jahnoye Carpenter, of Toronto, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had been arrested in connection with this case.

Both males have been charged with second-degree murder and arson to property.

The pair is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.