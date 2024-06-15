Teenager dies in hospital following shooting in northwest Scarborough

A teenage boy has died following a daylight shooting in northwest Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Glendower Plaza in the L'Amoreaux neighbourhood, near Birchmount Road and Glendower Court, just south of Finch Avenue East.

Footage from the scene shows that the shooting appears to have occurred in front of a convenience store.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to that area shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting and that a boy was subsequently located at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim's injuries were considered life-threatening, they said.

He died at the hospital a short time later, TPS said in a follow-up post on X.

The victim's identitiy has not been released by police at this point.

Police have also not indicated what might be the motive for this deadly shooting or what circumstances lead up to it.

Investigators, meanwhile, are searching for two male suspects: one was last seen wearing a red hat, a red shirt, and tan shorts, while the other wore a black hoodie.

The homicide squad is investigating and large area remains cordoned off around the plaza and nearby homes.

Police are expected to provide an update on their investigation sometime this evening.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker.