Teenager arrested at Pearson Airport in death of 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont.
A 16-year-old was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport in connection with the November death of a 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont., officials say.
The body of Danielle Strauss was discovered by police on Nov. 10 in her apartment on Ferguson Avenue in Hamilton.
Investigators said at the time they believed Strauss died the weekend prior. The cause of death has not been released “as it remains evidence,” police said.
Danielle Strauss Is pictured in these images released by Hamilton police. (Handout/ Hamilton police)
Two teenagers—a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy—were charged with second-degree murder a few weeks later in connection with the death.
In December, two other people were arrested. Investigators say two women – a 40-year-old and a 42-year-old -- are both facing charges of accessory after the fact.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said a fifth person has been arrested in the case.
According to investigators, homicide detectives learned that on Dec. 31 a suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old boy, was flying back to Canada from Czechia. The teenager was taken into custody that same day without incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
“Hamilton Police Service would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance with this case, as it relates to the youth accused who fled to Czechia,” investigators said in a statement.
“This includes Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), RCMP Interpol services, Global Affairs Canada and the Peel Regional Police Service.”
None of the suspects can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, including the adults as their names may lead to identifying one of the minors.
“Given the age of the suspects and the fact the case is before the courts, additional information will not be shared,” police said.
Investigators are still asking anyone with information to contact the Hamilton police’s homicide unit at 905-546-2288 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Funeral held for OPP officer killed in shooting ambush
Hundreds of officers from across the province have gathered at a funeral for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush last week in a county on the Niagara Peninsula.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
UFC President Dana White 'embarrassed' after being seen on video slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.
McCarthy failing anew in bid for U.S. House speaker, GOP in disarray
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was failing anew to win the U.S. House speakership Wednesday in dramatic fourth round voting as the chamber plunged into Day Two of the new Congress with no end in site to the political chaos Republicans have created.
Some Ukrainian newcomers in Canada seek to stay permanently as war drags on
Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the violence have arrived in Canada under temporary work and study permits, but some newcomers are seeking to stay permanently as they settle into life in Canada and the war back home drags on.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Video shows man chasing after Montreal mosque-goers, trying to enter building
Montreal police are investigating a video in which a man appears to chase after a pair of mosque-goers and try and force his way inside the building. The video, captured by security cameras at the Islamic Centre of Verdun, shows a man shouting at two male mosque attendees from across the street. As the pair enters the building, the suspect runs across the road, cutting in front of a car. The door is shut before he can enter.
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named #2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Charges laid following stabbing, break and enter on Tuesday
A London man is charged with break and enter with intent and assault with a weapon after an incident in the city on Tuesday. Police say a man was hospitalized after being stabbed during a reported break and enter in the area of Paddington Avenue and Euston Road.
-
Date announced for rescheduled Knights game
The Ontario Hockey League has rescheduled the game between the London Knights and the Flint Firebirds. The game will now be played on Feb. 6 at Budweiser Gardens.
Kitchener
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala is being remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral underway in Barrie today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Section of Wellington Road 32 closed after crash
Wellington County OPP have shut down a five kilometre stretch of Wellington Road 32 between Cambridge and Guelph to investigate a collision.
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Experts say there are options to deal with derelict buildings in Sault, Sudbury, but none are easy
It’s a new year and new mayors in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie are taking on some of the challenges that long bedeviled their predecessors. That includes what to do with former hospital buildings in each city that are now owned by the private sector.
-
Business owners upset with smelly planters in downtown Sudbury
Two downtown business owners are expressing concerns about the cleanliness of the area.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership
With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
Windsor
-
Top 10 most notable stories of 2022 in Windsor-Essex
The CTV News Windsor team has compiled a list of the Top 10 most notable stories on our website in 2022.
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday night.
-
Return of the 'butter tart bandit' at downtown Windsor grocery store?
A downtown Windsor grocery store owner is frustrated after a sixth break-in in less than two years.
Barrie
-
Funeral held in Barrie for slain OPP officer killed in ambush
Hundreds of officers from across the province have gathered at a funeral for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush last week in a county on the Niagara Peninsula.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
-
Two locals lose thousands in online celebrity imposter scam
Police warn residents to be on the lookout for online celebrity imposter scams.
Atlantic
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
-
Continuing care assistants from Kenyan refugee camp coming to N.S. in mid-2023
Sixty-five continuing care assistants from Kenya are set to move to Nova Scotia and work across the province.
Calgary
-
2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes.
-
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Calgary's University District
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of University Avenue N.W. that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
Winnipeg
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
-
What were the top baby names in Manitoba in 2022?
Thousands of babies are born in Manitoba every year, and now, the province is giving a glimpse at some of the top baby names in 2022.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Edmonton
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Aurora Cannabis closes sale of Aurora Polaris facility for $15M in gross proceeds
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility.