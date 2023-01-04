Teenager arrested at Pearson Airport in death of 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont.

A 16-year-old was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport in connection with the November death of a 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont., officials say.

The body of Danielle Strauss was discovered by police on Nov. 10 in her apartment on Ferguson Avenue in Hamilton.

Investigators said at the time they believed Strauss died the weekend prior. The cause of death has not been released “as it remains evidence,” police said.

Danielle Strauss Is pictured in these images released by Hamilton police. (Handout/ Hamilton police)

Two teenagers—a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy—were charged with second-degree murder a few weeks later in connection with the death.

In December, two other people were arrested. Investigators say two women – a 40-year-old and a 42-year-old -- are both facing charges of accessory after the fact.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said a fifth person has been arrested in the case.

According to investigators, homicide detectives learned that on Dec. 31 a suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old boy, was flying back to Canada from Czechia. The teenager was taken into custody that same day without incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“Hamilton Police Service would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance with this case, as it relates to the youth accused who fled to Czechia,” investigators said in a statement.

“This includes Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), RCMP Interpol services, Global Affairs Canada and the Peel Regional Police Service.”

None of the suspects can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, including the adults as their names may lead to identifying one of the minors.

“Given the age of the suspects and the fact the case is before the courts, additional information will not be shared,” police said.

Investigators are still asking anyone with information to contact the Hamilton police’s homicide unit at 905-546-2288 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.