Teenage boy fatally shot early Saturday morning in North York identified

A 15-year-old boy is Toronto's latest murder victim.

Shalldon Samuda, of Toronto, died in hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in North York.

At around 12:40 a.m. today, Toronto police responded to a call for a shooting in the area of the Downsview Park trail, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

At the scene, officers located a male in his teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

In a follow-up tweet posted shortly after 5 p.m. today, Toronto police said the teen succumbed to his injuries in hospital and has been pronounced deceased.

Shalldon is the city's 46th murder victim of the year.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The homicide squad along with the Missing Persons Unit have taken carriage of this investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stooppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.