TORONTO -- A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital after a targeted triple shooting in Hamilton Friday night.

Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting in Stoney Creek in the rear parking lot at 288 Mud Street West, near Paramount Drive, at around 7:30 p.m.

Two suspects allegedly approached three people who were standing in the parking lot and fired several shots at them, police said.

Three male victims were found with gunshot wounds, including a teenage boy who was without vital signs, paramedics said.

All three victims were transported to hospital.

The 17-year-old boy later died from his injuries, police said in a press release Saturday morning.

The name of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notification.

A 35-year-old man sustained life-altering injuries, while a 25-year-old man was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Information on suspects has not been released.

There will be a large police presence at the scene over the weekend for the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Frank De Vuono at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.