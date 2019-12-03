TORONTO -- Investigators have identified an 18-year-old male shot to death on a residential street in Brampton last weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Metzak Drive and Rosepac Avenue, near Bovaird Avenue East and Conestoga Drive, at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a young adult male with obvious signs of trauma outside a home, Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright said.

First aid was administered, but the man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Joel Stennett of Brampton.

Investigators say multiple suspects fled the scene of the shooting in a light-coloured vehicle, it was last seen on Metzak Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.