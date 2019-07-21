Teen injured in stabbing at Centennial Park in Etobicoke
Police attend the scene of a stabbing at Centennial Park in Etobicoke Sunday July 21, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 11:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 21, 2019 11:23PM EDT
A teenager has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a large gathering in Etobicoke.
Police were called to the park, located at Eglinton Avenue West and Centennial Park Boulevard, at around 10:40 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a group of people were involved in a fight at a large social gathering prior to the stabbing.
A male victim in his teens was then rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said.
There is no information so far about arrests or possible suspects.