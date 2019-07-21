

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A teenager has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a large gathering in Etobicoke.

Police were called to the park, located at Eglinton Avenue West and Centennial Park Boulevard, at around 10:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a group of people were involved in a fight at a large social gathering prior to the stabbing.

A male victim in his teens was then rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said.

There is no information so far about arrests or possible suspects.