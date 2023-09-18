Teen girl stabbed inside Whitby school, 14-year-old suspect taken into custody at scene

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing inside a Whitby school over the lunch hour on Monday.

It happened at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School on Dryden Avenue just after 12 p.m.

The school was placed under a lockdown immediately following the incident, however the order was lifted at around 12:40 p.m. after a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say that the suspect is also a 14-year-old girl.

Both the suspect and the victim attended Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School as students, police say.

“I don’t know if it was targeted or not targeted. But I can tell you there is no threat to public safety right now,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters at the scene. “Anyone that saw what lead up to this, anyone that has any information and obviously any cell phone cameras relating to it we are asking that you turn those over to investigators.”

Bortoluss said that the school went into lockdown “almost immediately” after the stabbing transpired but is “back in full operation now.”

She said that at this point it is not clear what led up to the stabbing or whether the suspect and victim were known to each other.

“That will be part of the investigation. But at this point we don’t know what transpired,” Bortoluss said.

Police have not said what charges, if any, the suspect will face.

Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School on Monday afternoon.