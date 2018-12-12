

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto teenager has been arrested and another remains outstanding in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old in Scarborough last month.

Cardinal Licorish was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment building near Lawrence Avenue and Kingston Road on Nov. 18.

Licorish died at the scene, making him Toronto’s 90th homicide of the year.

The deadly shooting broke the city’s homicide record, set back in 1991.

Toronto police announced an arrest in the case on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. He cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In addition to the arrest, police released a surveillance camera image of a second suspect wanted in the case.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Raheem Moseley, has been described as six-feet-tall, approximately 130 pounds with a light complexion.

Police say he is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously