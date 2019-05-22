

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An elementary school in Moore Park was evacuated for several hours on Wednesday morning as police investigated two suspicious packages.

Police say that they were first called to Bennington Heights Elementary School at around 9:30 a.m. after someone located a black suitcase that had been left unattended behind the building.

They say that officers opted to do perform a “controlled detonation” on the suitcase determined that it does not pose a threat. Police, however, found a second suspicious package during a search of the school.

The evacuation order was eventually lifted at around 12:30 p.m. after police determined that the second package did not pose a threat either.

“Anytime someone calls us and tells us that they have a suspicious package we are going to treat it very seriously,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24. “So we attended the school to deal with the report of the suspicious package, in doing so we had to sweep the school and area, and we found another package that offered us some concerns.”

The students at Bennington Heights Elementary School were relocated to the gym of nearby Rolph Roads Public School while the evacuation order was in effect.

All children at the Bennington Heights Day Care, which is located inside the school, were relocated to the Loblaws at 301 Moore Avenue.