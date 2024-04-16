Suspicious package delivered to Ontario legislature determined to be gravy: police

A suspicious package delivered to Queen’s Park on Thursday was determined to be a package of powdered gravy, police say.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Ontario legislature just after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious package.

According to police, employees were evacuated from a small area of the building.

It was later determined by an officer with the explosives unit that the package contained powdered gravy. Police believe the item was intended as a joke, they said.

This is the second time in a week that gravy delivered to Queen's Park has made headlines. Last week, Premier Ford was gifted a can of gravy by Liberal Parliamentary Leader John Fraser. The gesture served as a reminder of the Ford family slogan, ‘Stop the gravy train,’ Fraser said.

It is not clear if there is any connection between the two instances.

This is a developing story. More to come…