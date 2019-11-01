

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a group of suspects after an alleged robbery and stabbing in the Annex Saturday.

Police said that officers responded to a report of a robbery near St. George Street and Prince Arthur Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.

According to police, the victims were leaving a nearby party when they were stopped by a group of six to eight suspects. Police said that the victims were asked questions about their cell phones and then the cell phones were stolen by the suspects.

Anyone who resisted was threatened, police said.

Police said one victim was stabbed and another victim was struck in the head by a blunt object.

Police released descriptions Friday of three of the suspects involved in the incident.

The first suspect is described by police as a black male, aged 18 to 20 years old and standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten. He has a thin build, brown eyes and was wearing a Blue Jays hat at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described by police as a black male, aged 18 to 20 years old and standing five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine. He has a thin build, brown eyes and was wearing a black puffy jacket at the time of the incident.

The third suspect is described by police as a black male, aged 18 to 20 years old and standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten. He has a thin build, brown eyes, and was wearing a black puffy jacket and white runners at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.