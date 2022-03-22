Suspects involved in Mississauga crash carjacked another vehicle to flee scene
Police say two suspects involved in a triple-car collision overnight in Mississauga are in custody after they and others allegedly carjacked another vehicle to flee after their original car became involved in the crash.
Peel Regional Police said that they were called to a three-car collision at Mavis Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.
Four male occupants of one of the cars involved left their vehicle and carjacked another vehicle nearby.
A driver from another car involved in the crash was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police caught up to the carjackers at Ponytrail Drive and Central Parkway and were able to detain two of them, recovering the stolen car as well.
Two other males remain outstanding.
A police canine unit was brought to the scene to assist with the search.
