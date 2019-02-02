

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that two men who were arrested following a theft at a North York liquor store last month could be responsible for up to 50 other incidents.

Officers from 32 Division were dispatched to an LCBO near Wilson Avenue and Allen Road on Jan. 16 for a reported theft.

Police say that once on scene the attending officers were able to locate a vehicle occupied by two male suspects thanks to assistance from the public.

Those suspects were then taken into custody following a vehicle stop and a brief foot pursuit, police say.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that subsequent investigation has revealed that the suspects could be associated with up to 50 separate incidents of theft, representing a “substantial retail loss.”

Police told CP24 that they did not previously publicize details of the arrests because they were part of a “large scale organized theft investigation.”

The arrests come during a time of increased focus on thefts from LCBO locations.

Back in December, the Toronto Star reported about a surge in LCBO thefts. At the time, the newspaper said that statistics indicated that more than 9,000 thefts from LCBO stores have been reported to Toronto police over the last four-and-a-half years, which was the most at any one retail chain over that period of time.

Dennis James, 25, and Nathaniel Snowden, 31, both of Toronto, are facing a combined 19 charges following their arrest on Jan. 16.