TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspects fled scene of shooting in Mississauga: police

    Peel police
    Share

    Police said suspects fled the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Friday.

    Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Clayhill Road and Steppingstone Court just after 5 p.m. and located casings.

    The suspects fled in a vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News